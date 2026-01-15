Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Monero, Bitcoin & Crypto – European Wrap 15 January
Monero Price Forecast: XMR risks deeper correction as rally fatigues at $800 record high
Monero (XMR) edges lower on Thursday, holding around $700 at the time of writing as the rally cools off after reaching a record high of $800 on the previous day, signaling a potential cycle top. Derivatives data suggest a risk-off shift among traders that could affect the spot market demand. Technically, Monero now flashes downside risk toward $640 as holders lock in profit.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC steadies above $96,000 as ETF inflow surges, derivatives suggest further rally
Bitcoin (BTC) price holds above $96,000 on Thursday after hitting a nearly two-month high at $97,800 the previous day. The bullish price action in BTC is further supported by rising institutional demand, as evidenced by three consecutive days of inflows into spot Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) this week. In addition, the options market signals confidence among traders, which could push the Crypto King toward the $100,000 psychological level.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rally stalls despite ETF inflows boosting investor optimism
Bitcoin (BTC) is trading lower but holds above $96,000 at the time of writing on Thursday, as the broader crypto market pulls back from recent highs driven by investors' optimism and rising institutional interest.
Author