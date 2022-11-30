Luna Classic Price Prediction: 10% drop then a market reversal
Terra's Luna Classic price has been trading range bound for over a week. The consolidating range has produced higher highs and higher lows following each change of trend. If the technicals are correct, LUNC could be setting up for one more 10% decline before a market reversal occurs.
Shiba Inu price shows long-term investors are still buying, is a market bottom near?
Shiba Inu price has investors honing in as the monthly settle may provide context for SHIB's future price action. The bears are clearly in control of the trend, but there are subtle signs of bullishness that should be investigated. Due to these factors, SHIB could witness an influx of volatility in the coming days.
Will Coinbase halting support for Ripple from its wallet result in a 16% crash in XRP price?
Coinbase’s decision to halt the support came from the lack of demand, which is a step up for the crypto market. This is because every negative development in the last few weeks in space has been caused by FTX’s collapse. However, the crypto exchange’s downfall is still a danger for XRP price, more so than the Coinbase wallet stopping support for the asset.
Bitcoin price currently auctions at $16,419 as the bulls and bears are sparring over the mid $16,000 level on smaller time frames. During the last weekend of November, the BTC price witnessed a 3% decline.
BTC is in a good place to trigger another bear market rally from a high-time frame perspective. This development, combined with the optimistic outlook seen in on-chain metrics, further strengthens the possibility of a happy ending to 2022.