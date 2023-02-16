Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Luna Classic, Fantom & Uniswap — Asian Wrap 16 February

Luna Classic Price Prediction: Bulls setting up for another leg up
Luna classic price displays applaudable retaliation signals following last week's 10% decline. Traders should keep a close eye on LUNC as a potential swing trade could present itself in the coming days.
Fantom Price Prediction: Newfound momentum suggests FTM is on its way to $1
Fantom price displays strong bullish-retaliation signals. Traders should keep their eye on the smart contract token as it seems poised to rally considerably.
Uniswap Price Prediction: Bullish divergences to catalyze the next rally
Uniswap price shows bullish cues after experiencing the largest sell-off in 2023 last week. Traders should watch the UNI price closely to participate in the next volatile price movement.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's $250 million prison bond signees revealed by court
FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried are both dealing with their own issues, and the court seems to be adding to them. The most recent move places crucial information regarding Bankman-Fried in public view as the names of his rescuers came to light.
Fantom Price Prediction: Newfound momentum suggests FTM is on its way to $1
Fantom price is up 18% after enduring last week's largest mudslide of the year. The 18% decline witnessed earlier in February was catalyzed from the $0.56 resistance level. However, the bulls have gained enough momentum to challenge this barrier.
Uniswap Price Prediction: Bullish divergences to catalyze the next rally
Uniswap price has experienced mixed signals in the past two weeks. While the digital asset fell by 7.5% last week, it has recovered somewhat, with a 3% increase this week. This up-and-down price action has been a reflection of the general sentiment in the crypto market.
Shiba Inu price on path toward 24% gains as $0.00001600 hits bulls’ radar
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price looks to be unleashed from its burden that was priced in these recent couple of days brought on byUS inflation numbers. As that data is now out of the way, traders do not seem to question anymore what they mean.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets bullish no more?
Bitcoin price is trying its best to break free from the macro bearish regime, and the 2023 rally is a testament to this. Although the 48% upswing has slowed, it is still too early to say whether this is just a minor pullback or a resumption of the longer-term bear trend.