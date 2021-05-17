Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Litecoin, Ethereum & Stellar – American Wrap 17 May

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC at entry point for new bull rally
Litecoin price came within six points of testing the 2017 high at $420 on May 10 before initiating a notable decline. LTC has reached a vital level that suggests the downside will be limited from price at the time of writing ($262.87). It is the ideal location for the payments token to begin a bottoming process to make another attempt at the all-time high.
Ethereum price loses strength, signaling a bearish impulse to $3,000
Ethereum price rebounded strongly following a steep decline. Regardless, ETH faces stiff resistance ahead. Only a 4-hour candlestick close above $4,000 might help Ether resume its uptrend. Ethereum price has suffered significant losses following the weekly open. Now, ETH's future depends on its ability to hold above $3,223. Ethereum price rebounds with conviction.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar fails at resistance, projects deep correction
XLM price action since the bearish shooting star candle pattern on May 10 has been a mix of indecision and failed attempts to ascend the channel’s upper trend line. As long as Stellar does not close above the shooting star high on a daily basis, the bearish outlook takes precedent, targeting a 40% decline.
Bitcoin free fall pauses, Ethereum leads pack
Bitcoin price showed a temporary spike in buying pressure after initially crashing on May 12, but the sellers overwhelmed the bulls, leading to a secondary crash. BTC briefly sliced through a level last seen in early February, but the bid orders have pushed the flagship crypto higher.
Ripple could reach $2.40 if critical support holds
XRP price has been mostly consolidating between the $1.61 resistance and $1.33 support level for the past two weeks. Despite the ambiguous outlook Ripple presents, a particular chart pattern has developed, anticipating a 58% price movement.
MATIC Price Forecast: Polygon must crack critical resistance to claim new all-time highs
MATIC price has been trending upward for the past week, reaching a new all-time high of $1.89 on May 15. If the bullish momentum persists, Polygon may aim for $2.40 or even $2.90.
Vitalik Buterin burns 410 trillion Shiba Inu tokens, sending SHIB price up by 40%
Shortly after donating $1.5 billion worth of Shiba Inu tokens to a COVID-19 relief crypto fund, Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin destroyed over 410 trillion SHIB.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.