Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Litecoin, Ethereum & Stellar – American Wrap 17 May

Litecoin price came within six points of testing the 2017 high at $420 on May 10 before initiating a notable decline. LTC has reached a vital level that suggests the downside will be limited from price at the time of writing ($262.87). It is the ideal location for the payments token to begin a bottoming process to make another attempt at the all-time high.

Ethereum price rebounded strongly following a steep decline. Regardless, ETH faces stiff resistance ahead. Only a 4-hour candlestick close above $4,000 might help Ether resume its uptrend. Ethereum price has suffered significant losses following the weekly open. Now, ETH's future depends on its ability to hold above $3,223. Ethereum price rebounds with conviction.

XLM price action since the bearish shooting star candle pattern on May 10 has been a mix of indecision and failed attempts to ascend the channel’s upper trend line. As long as Stellar does not close above the shooting star high on a daily basis, the bearish outlook takes precedent, targeting a 40% decline.