Litecoin price is following closely in the footsteps of other major cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and Bitcoin; both of which are leading recovery in the market. LTC/USD is exchanging hands 1.63% higher on the day. Over the weekend, the price remained pivotal around $43.00. On the downside, $42.00 was established not only as the short term support but also the triangle suppport.

ETH/USD settled above $235.00 during early Asian hours on Monday. The second-largest digital asset has gained over 3% since the start of the day and became one of the best-performing coins out of top-10. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is moving withing a short-term upside trend amid expanding volatility, while some experts bet on a sharp move towards $300.00.

NEO is the biggest single-digit gainer on Monday, following a widespread bullish wave that is sweeping across the market. NEO/USD has advanced higher by more than 4%, significantly higher compared to Bitcoin’s 1.39% and Ethereum’s 2.77%. After trading an intraday high of $10.76, the price has adjusted to $10.67.