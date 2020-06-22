Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC/USD spikes above falling triangle pattern, hello $50
Litecoin price is following closely in the footsteps of other major cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and Bitcoin; both of which are leading recovery in the market. LTC/USD is exchanging hands 1.63% higher on the day. Over the weekend, the price remained pivotal around $43.00. On the downside, $42.00 was established not only as the short term support but also the triangle suppport.
Ethereum Market Update: ETH/USD may hit $300.00 by the end of summer
ETH/USD settled above $235.00 during early Asian hours on Monday. The second-largest digital asset has gained over 3% since the start of the day and became one of the best-performing coins out of top-10. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is moving withing a short-term upside trend amid expanding volatility, while some experts bet on a sharp move towards $300.00.
NEO Price Analysis: NEO/USD leads bullish action after breaking descending channel resistance
NEO is the biggest single-digit gainer on Monday, following a widespread bullish wave that is sweeping across the market. NEO/USD has advanced higher by more than 4%, significantly higher compared to Bitcoin’s 1.39% and Ethereum’s 2.77%. After trading an intraday high of $10.76, the price has adjusted to $10.67.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Moday brings some volatility, Ethereum outperforms top-10 coins
BTC/USD gained over 1.5% since the start of the day and settled above $9,400. The intraday low is registered at $9,269. The short0term trend is bullish, while the volatility is shrinking. Despite the recovery, BTC/USD is still locked in a tight range.
LTC/USD spikes above falling triangle pattern, hello $50
Litecoin price is following closely in the footsteps of other major cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and Bitcoin; both of which are leading recovery in the market.
ETH/USD eying up $250 and ready for another bull run after holding key trendline support level
Ethereum was losing a lot of strength in the past week but managed to stay above a long-term trendline formed on May 11. The current bounce is significant and inches away from the last daily high at $237.21.
NEO Price Analysis: NEO/USD leads bullish action after breaking descending channel resistance
NEO is the biggest single-digit gainer on Monday, following a widespread bullish wave that is sweeping across the market. NEO/USD has advanced higher by more than 4%, significantly higher compared to Bitcoin’s 1.39% and Ethereum’s 2.77%.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Beware, a roller-coaster weekend ahead
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Monday, May 15 and then spend the best part of the week in a tight range limited by $9,300 on the downside and $9,600 on the upside.