Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Litecoin, Ethereum & Bone — Asian Wrap 27 September

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) price is recounting what appears to be a recovery rally, after a 45% slump. The ascent is likely associated with the Shiba Inu ecosystem, whose developers are working to unleash a “gateway to something extraordinary,” according to Shiba Inu’s marketing specialist Lucie Sasnikova.

Ethereum introduced unstaking this year, and the crypto market witnessed a stark shift. The Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space, in particular, observed the emergence of liquid staking protocols. With the discourse of “restaking” picking up heat, it seems like the market is getting ready for the next big thing.

Litecoin price was showing some signs of recovery about two weeks ago, but it failed to sustain the bullish momentum, resulting in minor corrections. While broader market cues are to be blamed for this, a lot of the credit goes to the whales, too, whose disappointing performance has impacted the altcoin.

