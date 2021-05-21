Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Litecoin. Cardano & Uniswab — Asian Wrap 21 May

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC bears eye 20% decline amid mounting pressure

Litecoin price has seen a sharp recovery after Wednesday’s massive sell-off. However, this uptrend will face significant overhead barriers that could prevent it from climbing higher. A decisive close above $247.04 will invalidate the bearish thesis and kick-start an upswing.

Cardano price positions ADA to be a leader in the next crypto rally

Cardano price recovered the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) on a day when most of the cryptocurrencies were struggling to regain their 200-day SMA. It is a notable demonstration of relative strength and solidifies ADA as a leader for the next wave of buying in the crypto market.





Uniswap price direction uncertain, UNI needs time to consolidate

Uniswap price fell 53% yesterday at the intra-day low before rebounding 40% to close well above the strategically important 200-day simple moving average (SMA). The magnitude of the bounce coupled with improving fundamentals leaves UNI in a position for a relatively tight consolidation for the foreseeable future.