Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Litecoin, Cardano & Bitcoin – American Wrap 30 January

Litecoin ETF gets acknowledged by SEC, LTC could stretch its rally to $186
Litecoin (LTC) gained over 15% on Thursday following the United States (US) Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) acknowledgment of Canary Capital's Litecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) 19b-4 filing.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA to retake $1.20 on US Fed decision and Litecoin ETF progress
Cardano (ADA) surged by 6% on Thursday, briefly touching the psychological $1 threshold as bullish sentiment returned to the crypto market.
Fed holds rates steady, Bitcoin gains as market reacts
The Fed keeps interest rates at 4.25%-4.50%, boosting Bitcoin, Solana, and XRP, while altcoins may struggle without clear signs of future liquidity expansion.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Fed holds rates steady, Bitcoin gains as market reacts
The Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady at 4.25%-4.50%, signaling caution on easing monetary policy. While steady rates usually slow down investments in high-risk assets, major cryptocurrencies saw a small boost, with Bitcoin, Solana, and XRP rising about 2% after the announcement.
El Salvador rushes Bitcoin reform ahead of $1.4 billion IMF loan deal, BTC recovers from China AI shock
El Salvador’s congress approved within minutes a Bitcoin reform bill sent by President Nayib Bukele on Wednesday. The country struck a $1.4 billion loan deal with the IMF and introduced a Bitcoin reform to limit exposure to BTC.
Token unlock worth $330 million could impact these four cryptos
Crypto protocols Optimism (OP), Sui (SUI), ZetaChain (ZETA) and DYDX (DYDX) are set to unlock $330 million in scheduled events this week. These four cryptos unlock between 1% and 7% of their circulating supply.
Stellar Price Prediction: XLM bulls aim for 110% rally
Stellar’s (XLM) price hovers around $0.40 on Thursday after falling by 3.4% in the last two days. The technical outlook shows the formation of a symmetrical triangle if it breaks above the target at the $0.84 level, which is 110% of its current trading levels.
Bitcoin: BTC holdings of large investors surges as Trump takes the Oval Office
Bitcoin (BTC) trades in the green and hovers above $105,000 on Friday after hitting a new all-time high of $109,588 on Monday. CryptoQuant’s weekly report highlights that the demand for BTC from large investors surges as US President Donald Trump takes the Oval Office.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.