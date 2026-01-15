TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Litecoin, Axie Infinity & Dash — Asian Wrap 15 January

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC slips below $75 as dormant wallet activity stirs selling pressure

Litecoin (LTC) price extends losses, trading below $75 at the time of writing on Thursday, after failing to break through the key resistance zone. The rising activity among the dormant wallets supports the bearish sentiment. Meanwhile, technical analysis suggests further downside, as momentum indicators continue to weaken.

Axie Infinity Price Forecast: AXS slides 7% as exchange netflow hits 3-year high

Axie Infinity (AXS) price slides more than 7%, trading below $1.12 on Thursday, after a massive surge earlier this week. The bearish sentiment strengthens as AXS’s exchange netflow hits a 3-year high, alongside negative funding rates and rising short bets, all of which hint at a short-term price pullback.

Top Crypto Gainers: Dash, Internet Computer, Pump.fun rally approach crucial levels

Dash trades near $80 at press time on Thursday, holding 35% gains from Wednesday, which amount to roughly 120% gains so far this week. The privacy coin faces opposition from the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $86, traced between the November 4 high at $150 and the December 19 low at $35 on the daily logarithmic chart. If DASH clears this level, it could target the $100 psychological mark, followed by the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $109.

