TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Hyperliquid, Bitcoin & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 17 December

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Hyperliquid, Bitcoin & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 17 December
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE stabilizes amid plans to burn assistance fund

Hyperliquid (HYPE) stabilizes above $26 at press time on Wednesday after three straight days of losses. Hyperliquid Foundation has started a validator vote to reduce supply by burning the assistance fund, which holds over 37 million HYPE tokens. The potential supply-reduction stimulus boosted bullish sentiment in the derivatives market, as evidenced by increased Open Interest and the funding rate.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP extend correction as bearish momentum builds

Bitcoin price was rejected from a descending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple highs since early October) on Friday and has declined nearly 7% since then, retesting the $85,569 support level on Monday. However, BTC rebounded slightly on Tuesday after finding support at $85,569. At the time of writing on Wednesday, BTC hovers at around $87,300. If BTC continues its correction and closes below $85,569 on a daily basis, which aligns with the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement, it could extend the decline toward the psychological $80,000 level.

Ethereum Price Forecast: Active addresses plunge to May levels amid resumption in US selling pressure

Ethereum (ETH) weekly active addresses have plunged sharply in December, declining from 440K to 324K, levels last visited in May. The decline in active addresses has also pushed down the number of transactions on the network to July lows. A sustained decline in active addresses and transaction count implies investors are moving to the sidelines. The absence of demand could cause prices to decline or move sideways until network activity picks up again.

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

AAVE slips below $186 as bearish signals outweigh the SEC investigation closure

AAVE slips below $186 as bearish signals outweigh the SEC investigation closure

Aave (AAVE) price continues its decline, trading below $186 at the time of writing on Wednesday after a rejection at the key resistance zone. Derivatives positioning and momentum indicators suggest that bearish forces still dominate in the near term.

Hyperliquid stabilizes amid plans to burn assistance fund

Hyperliquid stabilizes amid plans to burn assistance fund

Hyperliquid (HYPE) stabilizes above $26 at press time on Wednesday after three straight days of losses. Hyperliquid Foundation has started a validator vote to reduce supply by burning the assistance fund, which holds over 37 million HYPE tokens.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple extend correction as bearish momentum builds

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple extend correction as bearish momentum builds

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple remain under pressure as the broader market continues its corrective phase into midweek. The weak price action of these top three cryptocurrencies by market capitalization suggests a deeper correction.

Ethereum Price Forecast: Active addresses plunge to May levels amid resumption in US selling pressure

Ethereum Price Forecast: Active addresses plunge to May levels amid resumption in US selling pressure

Ethereum (ETH) weekly active addresses have plunged sharply in December, declining from 440K to 324K, levels last visited in May. The decline in active addresses has also pushed down the number of transactions on the network to July lows.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin (BTC) continues de trade within the recent consolidation phase, hovering around $92,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious December rate cut and its implications for risk assets.