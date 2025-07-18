Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Hedera, Ethereum & Dogecoin — Asian Wrap 18 July

Top Crypto Gainers: Hedera, Flare, Ripple – HBAR, FLR, XRP make waves with double-digit gains
Hedera (HBAR), Flare (FLR), and Ripple (XRP) continue to extend their double-digit gains from Thursday, outperforming the broader market over the last 24 hours. The surge in altcoins aligns with Bitcoin (BTC) reclaiming the $120,000 level and an improvement in broader market sentiment. The technical outlook suggests a bullish inclination, as rising buying pressure fuels trend momentum.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH eyes $4,000 as SharpLink Gaming expands ATM facility to $6 billion
Ethereum (ETH) briefly surged to $3,500 on Thursday after SharpLink Gaming (SBET) filed an amendment to increase its At-The-Market (ATM) facility by $5 billion. The amendment follows asset manager BlackRock's filing to integrate staking into its iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA), which pulled in a record $500 million in net inflows on Wednesday.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE rises 3% as Bit Origin unveils $500 million Dogecoin treasury
Dogecoin (DOGE) gained 3% on Thursday following Nasdaq-listed Bit Origin's (BTOG) announcement that it plans to raise up to $500 million from the sale of its shares and convertible debt to launch a DOGE treasury. The number one memecoin is battling the convergence of several resistance levels comprising a descending trendline, the $0.210 level, and the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). A firm move above these levels could see DOGE stretch its rally to test the $0.259 resistance.
House Republicans scrambled to win over holdouts on Wednesday to pass a procedural motion for several crypto bills by a vote of 217–212. The longest House vote in history, which lasted nearly ten hours, will see the GENIUS and CLARITY bills head to the floor for final passage deliberations on Thursday.
Chainlink (LINK) price is stabilizing at around $16.47 on Thursday after rallying 5% so far this week. LINK announced on Thursday that major institutions, including Westpac Institutional Bank and Imperium Markets, will integrate Chainlink in Project Acacia, thereby boosting institutional use cases.
Solana-based meme coins Floki (FLOKI) and Bonk (BONK) edged lower by 2% at press time on Thursday, following the 30% gains on Wednesday, ranking as top crypto gainers in the last 24 hours. Curve DAO (CRV) ranks third with a 21% surge following a triangle setup breakout, targeting the $1 psychological level.
TRON (TRX) gained 3% on Wednesday following Nasdaq-listed SRM Entertainment's (SRM) announcement of its rebrand to Tron Inc. as part of its shift to a TRX treasury strategy.
Bitcoin price prints a new all-time high near $118,900 on Friday, entering uncharted territory as bullish momentum accelerates. The surge in BTC was supported by rising corporate and institutional demand, with spot Bitcoin ETFs recording a total of $1.69 billion this week as of Thursday.
