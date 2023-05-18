Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Filecoin, Floki Inu & Ethereum — Asian Wrap 18 May

Filecoin price resilient amid SEC challenge, eyes 40% surge
Filecoin (FIL) price has survived the latest attack by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against Digital Currency Group (DCG) subsidiary, Grayscale. In the latest update, the federal securities regulator has asked the asset manager to withdraw its FIL Trust Application.
Floki Inu price could initiate recovery to April highs on six trillion FLOKI turning profitable
Floki Inu price has been straying away from broader market cues, charting its own path without following cues from Bitcoin or Dogecoin. This fluctuation of price has left a significant portion of the supply in limbo, which, when turned into profits, could potentially push the price up.
Ethereum price eyes $2,000 despite facing trouble from multiple directions
Ethereum being the home of Decentralized Finance (DeFi), has more use cases than most of the top cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin. Such utility also attracted flak from not just users but also regulatory bodies, resulting in the Ethereum price finding it difficult to recover. However, that is not the case this time around.
AVAX price should tank further as Avalanche price action heads toward $13
Avalanche (AVAX) price is continuing its decline at a slow grind as a bearish triangle has been formed on the charts – a recognizable pattern. Pressure is building again with investors on edge as plenty of tail risks exist.
Shiba Inu price cracks under pressure, while 10% loss would bring new low for 2023
(SHIB) price is still very much caught in a downward trend channel, and a swift recovery or breakout is nowhere to be seen. Bulls are finally able to let at least the price action trade a bit sideways for this week, while once again cracks are starting to show.
Polkadot (DOT) Price is stuck in pennant formation with a breakout coming
DOTprice action showcases some easing in its evolution on the charts after the firm rejection it received in early May against the 200-day SMA. It appeared there was nearly no end to the sell-off that brought DOT from nearly breaking above $6 to instead nearly breaking below $5.
Chainlink whales begin accumulation as LINK enters opportunity zone
Chainlink, the token of the decentralized blockchain oracle network, has likely hit the bottom in the current market cycle. LINK’s average trading returns have consistently declined, with 63.26% of holders sitting on unrealized losses.
Bitcoin Ordinals dropping popularity sees BTC hashrate and price decline
Bitcoin Ordinals that enable the addition of text, images and code on the smallest unit of a BTC, a satoshi, have noted a decline in its popularity.