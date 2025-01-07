Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Fetch, Injective & Crypto – European Wrap 7 January

Michael S. Barr, Vice Chair for Supervision at the Federal Reserve, has announced his resignation from the role but will remain on the Fed's Board of Governors until further notice. Known for his anti-crypto stance, Barr was a key figure behind regulatory crackdowns on stablecoins and vocal opposition to a US Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). His departure is expected to ease concerns over potential harsh regulatory changes during President Biden’s final months in office.

Injective (INJ) price extends its gains for the seventh day in a row, trading above $26 on Tuesday after rallying more than 25% the previous week. The announcement of the INJ 3.0 upgrade on Sunday, which focuses on significantly decreasing the token supply, could further fuel the ongoing rally. Moreover, INJ’s on-chain metrics boost the bullish outlook as its Total Value Locked (TVL) and Open Interest (OI) are rising.

Fetch.AI with ticker FETUSD is trading sideways after a completed wave (3) back in March 2024, so it’s most likely moving within a bullish ABCDE triangle pattern in wave (4) that can take a little bit more time before a bullish breakout into a wave (5) in 2025.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.