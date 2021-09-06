Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, VeChain and Shiba Inu – European Wrap 6 September

Ethereum layer-two solutions in the spotlight as ETH price eyes $5,00
Ethereum price is coiling up after tagging a crucial psychological level. Investors can expect ETH to shoot higher as the overall outlook of the cryptocurrency market remains optimistic. In a highly bullish case, the smart contract token will likely set up a new all-time high.
VeChain Price Prediction: VET bulls kick-start 60% advance
VeChain price has been on a slow upswing after weeks of consolidation. However, the recent ascent breached a crucial resistance level, indicating the start of a new leg-up.
Whale buys 150 billion Shiba Inu coins, SHIB continues uptrend
Cryptocurrency market analysts believe that Shiba Inu coin can overtake Dogecoin, expect decentralized exchange ShibaSwap to burn more SHIB. The drop in SHIB’s circulating supply is likely to trigger a price rally.
Analysts affirm Bitcoin bull market resumes, targeting $200,000
Bitcoin price has historically been low in September. Current price action suggests the trend is set to change.
FTX opens cross-chain NFT trading between Ethereum and Solana, boosting SOL price rally
Leading cryptocurrency derivatives exchange FTX US tests cross-chain ETH/SOL non-fungible token listing. Amidst the rising decentralized finance and non-fungible token activity surge, Solana hit an all-time high of $149.91 earlier this week.
What is crypto staking? Best staking coins in 2021
Cryptocurrency staking offers an opportunity to investors to be able to maximize their holdings. Investors can choose to stake their crypto to earn rewards on their digital assets that are locked up as part of the process to validate transactions on certain blockchain networks.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.