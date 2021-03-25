FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, VeChain and Cardano – European Wrap 25 March

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH heads back to $2,000 after holding key support

Ethereum dived below several key support levels, including $1,700 and $1,650, before embracing the buyer congestion zone at $1,540. A recovery is underway, with bulls having stepped above $1,600. Price action beyond the 50% Fibonacci level is likely to pave the way for gains eyeing $2,000. Read more...

ETH/USD 4-hour chart

 

VeChain Price Prediction: VET bulls have two support levels to defend to avoid 30% correction

The VeChain price has shown textbook adherence to the ascending parallel channel. Now, a retracement seems likely if bulls fail to defend crucial levels. Read more...

VET/USDT 12-hour chart

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA needs to reclaim this level to retain bullish outlook

Cardano price is showing signs of indecisiveness as it trades along the hypotenuse of an ascending triangle pattern. Read more...

 

ADA/USDT 4-hour chart

 

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

