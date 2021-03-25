Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH heads back to $2,000 after holding key support

Ethereum dived below several key support levels, including $1,700 and $1,650, before embracing the buyer congestion zone at $1,540. A recovery is underway, with bulls having stepped above $1,600. Price action beyond the 50% Fibonacci level is likely to pave the way for gains eyeing $2,000. Read more...

VeChain Price Prediction: VET bulls have two support levels to defend to avoid 30% correction

The VeChain price has shown textbook adherence to the ascending parallel channel. Now, a retracement seems likely if bulls fail to defend crucial levels. Read more...

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA needs to reclaim this level to retain bullish outlook

Cardano price is showing signs of indecisiveness as it trades along the hypotenuse of an ascending triangle pattern. Read more...