Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH heads back to $2,000 after holding key support
Ethereum dived below several key support levels, including $1,700 and $1,650, before embracing the buyer congestion zone at $1,540. A recovery is underway, with bulls having stepped above $1,600. Price action beyond the 50% Fibonacci level is likely to pave the way for gains eyeing $2,000. Read more...
VeChain Price Prediction: VET bulls have two support levels to defend to avoid 30% correction
The VeChain price has shown textbook adherence to the ascending parallel channel. Now, a retracement seems likely if bulls fail to defend crucial levels. Read more...
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA needs to reclaim this level to retain bullish outlook
Cardano price is showing signs of indecisiveness as it trades along the hypotenuse of an ascending triangle pattern. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
These three altcoins outperformed Bitcoin in March and look primed for further gains
Bitcoin price stands nowhere near the year-to-date returns of altcoins like Chiliz, Verasity and Kelver. Despite surging 2,260%, 2,880%, and 877%, respectively, these cryptocurrencies indicate a continuation of the parabolic runs soon.
XRP future depends on two crucial technical levels
Ripple is attempting another recovery in the wake of the freefall to $0.45. The massive losses incurred since Wednesday have not been unique to the cross-border token.
Theta Network delays mainnet 3.0 launch to focus on NFT marketplace
Theta Network, the blockchain-based video delivery network, is expecting a delay in its mainnet launch. The expected launch date will be pushed from April 21 to June 30 due to additional reviewing and testing for its non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace.
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon recovery in jeopardy while on-chain metrics flip bearish
MATIC struggles with sustaining the uptrend after briefly diving from the 4-hour 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) resistance. Its recovery is treading on a thin layer of ice due to deteriorating on-chain metrics.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC next target is $70,000, but whales are selling
Bitcoin had a fantastic week jumping to a new all-time high at $61,844 thanks to weakness from the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve issues a FOMC statement. The flagship cryptocurrency has maintained its daily uptrend and targets $70,000 next.