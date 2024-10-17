FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Solana & Cryptos – American Wrap 17 October

Solana Price Forecast: SOL hovers above $150 as interest in building on its blockchain doubles in 2024

Solana (SOL) hovers around the $150 level on Thursday. Recent gains in the native token of the Solana blockchain are likely catalyzed by rising investor and developer interest. 
Ethereum’s (ETH) price trades broadly stable above $2,600 on Thursday after finding support at a key level on Tuesday. Increasing fees indicate greater network usage, and a record high in ETH staking during the third quarter suggests that more holders are seeking yield, all pointing to the potential for a rally ahead.
Bitcoin holds above $67,000 on Thursday. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization erases less than 1% of its value on the day. With four consecutive days of positive flows, Bitcoin Spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) see a revival in demand from institutional investors. 

Ethereum Price Forecast: Bulls are gaining strength

Ethereum Price Forecast: Bulls are gaining strength

Ethereum price stabilizes above $2,600 on Thursday after finding support around the 50-day EMA. Ethereum's fees collected are increasing, signaling rising network usage. ETH staking reached an all-time high in Q3 as more holders sought to earn yield.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin dominance hits highest level since 2021, BTC and Ethereum steady while XRP gains

Crypto Today: Bitcoin dominance hits highest level since 2021, BTC and Ethereum steady while XRP gains

Bitcoin dominance climbs to 58.85% on Thursday, the highest level since April 2021. BTC and Ethereum hold steady above $67,000 and $2,600, key price levels for the top two cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Recent rally fuels "Uptober" hopes

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Recent rally fuels "Uptober" hopes

Bitcoin demand appears to be picking up, according to a CryptoQuant report. BTC's performance since the fourth halving closely resembles that of the third halving, when prices increased sharply. US Bitcoin Spot ETFs recorded a third straight day of inflows on Wednesday.

XRP climbs above $0.54 as Ripple prepares for lengthy SEC lawsuit and appeals process

XRP climbs above $0.54 as Ripple prepares for lengthy SEC lawsuit and appeals process

Ripple trades above $0.5400 on October 16, Wednesday. The Ripple Swell event announcements and Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) vs. Ripple lawsuit's appeal process and its timeline are the key market movers for the altcoin. 

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Will BTC decline further?

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Will BTC decline further?

Bitcoin's (BTC) price fell over 6% at some point this week until Thursday, extending losses for a second consecutive week, as it faced rejection from a key resistance barrier.

