Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Ripple & PI – European Wrap 5 March

The price of Ethereum recovered above $2,000 while negative news about the war continued to spread. At one point, the price reached $2,200, the highest level since February 5. However, this move may not be enough to confirm a reversal.

Recent Ethereum trading data explains why risks remain significant in March.

Ripple (XRP) continues to demonstrate notable resilience as the cryptocurrency market navigates the persistent war in the Middle East after the United States (US) and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday.

Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.20 at press time on Thursday, up 20% so far this week, gaining traction ahead of Pi Day on March 14. Founders are shifting focus toward expanding the identity-verified network for real-world applications after its first anniversary as an Open Network. The roadmap includes planned version upgrades to the underlying Stellar blockchain, ecosystem token design feedback, and efforts to boost community engagement.