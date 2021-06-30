Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin — Asian Wrap 30 June

Ethereum is more of a currency than Bitcoin, says Jim Cramer, as ETH price attempts to kick-start new uptrend
Etheruem price is trying to find a foothold to kick-start a massive bull rally after weeks of downswings. If the buyers manage to push ETH to set up a new swing high, it will signal the start of a bull rally that could take Ethereum price to levels last seen in mid-June.
Ethereum is now the go-to crypto investment asset for Mad Money’s host Jim Cramer. The host reportedly sold nearly all of his BTC holdings due to China’s recent crackdown on Bitcoin mining.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple bulls anticipate 20% gains
XRP price has set up a higher low and two higher highs since bottoming on June 22. This move indicates the presence of buyers. While the recent local top might lead to a pullback, it will help the bulls band together, propelling Ripple to critical levels.
XRP price has been on a slow downtrend since June 14 but set up an intermediate swing high at $0.783 on June 21 before the sell-off was exacerbated. This crash bottomed on June 22 at $0.509 and rallied 44% setting up two swing highs, with the most recent one at $0.734.
LTC Price Prediction: The road is long to recovery, but Litecoin will test $160.00 next week
The global recovery is helping several assets across the board and Litecoin is one of them. LTC is on a winning streak with four days of gains in a row, and it doesn’t seem to end soon.
Litecoin is on a winning streak. Today is the fourth day in a row that the cryptocurrency is printing green figures. And it does not look like it is coming to an end for now. With LTC now at $145.00, Litecoin could go to the $160.00 target, a 10% profit.
