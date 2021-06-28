XRP Price Prediction: Ripple to break below $0.50 in the coming week

- XRP price is stuck in a triangle consolidation.
- A break of the double ascending trend line will have Ripple retest $0.50.
- Any souring in the global risk-on mode might speed up the descent.
XRP price has had a lovely recovery, but the rejection of the $0.70 psychological level made Ripple enter into a symmetrical triangle.
XRP price faces little to no support below $0.60
Bitcoin came back roaring upwards in the past few days, together with the risk-on sentiment in the markets. XRP price tried that as well but could only bounce off $0.50 toward $0.70. Unfortunately, it couldn’t make any new highs or any new lows.
Ripple is getting squeezed in from both sides, forming a triangle with just a few days to go for the breakout.
Overall, seeing the fact that the last big level – $0.70 – was rejected to the downside, sellers are in control of XRP price. Once Ripple breaks the yellow ascending trendline, as shown in the image below, which falls together with the ascending side of the triangle, there is nothing technical in the way of $0.50.
To the upside, XRP price has a lot of resistance with the 55- and 200-day Simple Moving Average forming a cap, the psychological $0.70 and the descending trendline from the beginning of June, which falls together with the descending side of the triangle.
XRP/USD daily chart
XRP price still can try to reclaim the $0.70 level, but with the squeeze both ways, the break lower looks to be coming in the next few days.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Here is why Dogecoin price could tank another 45%
Dogecoin price has been in a downtrend since the second week of May and has failed to establish a convincing swing high. However, DOGE price action from April 15 to date shows the formation of a bearish pattern that projects a massive downside.
Shiba Inu price at inflection point, testament to bulls’ strength
Shiba Inu price performance indicates a massive comeback. However, reversion to the mean is yet to occur and depends on the bulls’ strength to breach past a critical ceiling.
CME Micro Bitcoin futures exceed 1 million contracts as institutional volume surges
Micro Bitcoin futures launched by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) in early May have gained considerable traction in the first two months of trading.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH targets $2,045 first
Ethereum price is surfing on the recovery wave. After the dip, ETH is in consolidation and looks ready for the break higher. With the only pivot in the way, the triple top around $2,045 is set as the next price target.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.