Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Polygon & Bitcoin – American Wrap 12 July

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Big crypto needs to prove itself as downside risk multiplies
Bitcoin price is now down -4.44% for the month as it clings to the support formalized by the 12-month simple moving average (SMA). Ethereum price is down -7.75% for the month but barely holds the instructive 2020 ascending trend line. Meanwhile, XRP is down -10.24% this month while navigating a range framed by the inverse head-and-shoulders neckline and the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level.
Gamblers to move back to Bitcoin after Italy wins Euro Cup
Bitcoin continues to trade in a tight range and few traders seem to expect a resolution to the upside. Next BTC mining difficulty adjustment is expected to be less negative than the previous one. The inflow of funds on cryptocurrency exchanges may increase volatility and suggest a bullish outlook.
MATIC Price Forecast: Polygon breaks, may unleash a stampede for the exits
MATIC price plotted a large symmetrical triangle pattern on the charts that is officially triggering today. With the break to the downside, Polygon is now vulnerable to a large decline that may test the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) if the broader cryptocurrency complex suffers a renewed surge in selling pressure.
Bitcoin price remained uneventful due to the lack of volatility on cryptocurrency exchanges. An inflow of funds used for gambling in the European Cup suggests a bullish outlook.
ETH under pressure, but not enough to prevent $2,400
Ethereum price is under the pressure of both the 55 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages. Price action is being squeezed against the orange ascending trend line. With risk-on sentiment in the markets, tailwinds should lift ETH above the $2.200-marker.
Ripple breaks resistance, targeting $0.70
XRP price withstood a fall below the month-long descending trendline after breaking above it on July 4. Buyers looked interested at the $0.60-marker for an entry and were able to push Ripple firmly above it, even closing above the entry point for three consecutive days.
Dogecoin price doomed to crash regardless of what Elon Musk says
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOGE could be heading next.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.