Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Pi Network & SPX6900 — Asian Wrap 20 November

Ethereum whales, addresses with a balance of 10K-100K ETH, have begun to show signs of weakness following the sustained market decline, according to CryptoQuant data. These wallets have reduced their collective balance by more than 150K ETH over the past four days. The distribution comes as ETH's price has been hovering around their realized price or cost basis of $2,900, potentially prompting selling activity to cut losses or break even.

Pi Network (PI) is up 11% so far this week, underpinned by its whitepaper on the Market in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulations for the European Union (EU) markets. The technical outlook remains bullish as PI exceeds the long-standing dynamic resistance, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average, preparing for a breakout rally.

SPX6900 (SPX) price is holding near $0.58 at the time of writing on Thursday after rebounding from a key support zone earlier this week. On-chain and derivatives data show strengthening market conditions, with rising trading volume, increasing whale activity and positive funding rates suggesting renewed bullish momentum. Meanwhile, technical indicators also point to fading bearish pressure, supporting the possibility of an extended recovery in SPX.