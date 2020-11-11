Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, OmiseGo & Tron – Asian Wrap 11 Nov

Ethereum's 2.0 upgrade might be the catalyst for a new bull run
Data from Dune Analytics reveals that 52,801E TH have been sent to the Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract over the past few days. This amounts to 10% of the 524,000 tokens threshold needed to launch the upgrade into mainnet. As core developers continue to lock up their coins in the contract they are incentivized for a quick launch, which could positively affect prices.
OmiseGO Price Prediction: OMG faces strong resistance barriers, bears aim to go below $3
After reaching a high of $4.11 on September 29, OmiseGO has dropped drastically to $2.77 on November 4. Since then, the price has found healthy support and managed to bounce up. However, several technicals have turned bearish, which doesn’t bode well for the payments platform.
Tron Price Analysis: TRX faces repeated rejections at key resistance
Tron reached a high of $0.40 on September 3, TRX dropped to $0.025 over the next 18 days. Following that, the price trending in a narrow channel between $0.027 and $0.025, facing multiple rejections at the 50-day SMA. The buyers are attempting a comeback in the hourly chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Breaking: OKEx enables fiat withdrawals
Colin Wu, a well-known Chinese reporter, has confirmed on Twitter that OKEx has reopened the legal currency deposit and withdrawal channels. Currently, crypto can be sold to OTC merchants for CNY within OKEx at a 20% lower price than Binance. The general public perception is ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin moves to a new grade as the network turns 12 years old
Bitcoin has just finished one of the best months in terms of growth since May 2019. The pioneer digital currency gained nearly 30% in October and entered November with intense bullish fervour.