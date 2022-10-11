Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: The start of a larger decline
The crypto market descends in freefall fashion. At the current time, jumping into the market for a bounce could lead to painful losses. Key levels have been identified to estimate where the cryptocurrency decline may flatline. Bitcoin price falls sharply during the second week of October. Ethereum price hints at more decline in the coming days. Ripple's XRP price could produce an uptrend rally before more downslide occurs.
MATIC price could drop 25% as Polygon sellers plan selling spree [Video]
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Polygon price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where MATIC could be heading next.
This Bitcoin price fractal forecasts a drop to $15,800 before an explosive rally [Video]
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where BTC could be heading next.
Ethereum strengthens its deflationary status after the Merge, ETH price slides
Ethereum price is on the way to reclaiming the ground it lost above $1,300. The pioneer smart contracts token tags support at $1,270 after being rejected from highs at $1,384 on Thursday. A four-hour to daily close above $1,300 is necessary to see ETH begin an up-trend. At the same time, this could circumvent the possibility of a drop to $1,142.
Cardano price triggers a worst-case scenario, prompting 40% crash for ADA
Cardano price shows a lack of willing buyers that have pushed it below significant support, triggering a bearish market structure break. This development has a small window to recovery, failing to do so could result in a sell-off.
Polkadot price on edge, slight bearish wind could trigger a 20% nosedive
Polkadot price shows a full-fledged bearish continuation pattern that could trigger a steep decline if buyers do not intervene. If, as expected, bulls fail to step in, investors should prepare for a sharp correction for DOT.
Two critical reasons why LUNA Classic price will continue to plummet in Q4 [Video]
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Terra Classic price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where LUNC could be heading next.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin price has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. However, the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) announcement on October 7 could trigger a volatile episode for BTC that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.