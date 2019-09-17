The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $21.4 billion stopped within a whisker of critical $200.00 during early Asian hours. While the coin has retreated to $197.67 by the time of writing, it is still trading with bullish bias/ It means that the coin may resume the upside and ahs another try at $200.00 in the nearest future. ETH/USD has gained over 2.5% on a day-on-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day.

Litecoin has retraced from Monday’s high of $73.86 to trade at $72.50 by the time of writing. The fifth-largest coin with the current market value of $4.58 billion has been range-bound with bullish bias on Tuesday. LTC/USD has gained 1.2% in recent 24 hours and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day.



NEO touched $9.29 high during early Asian hours amid strong recovery from the recent low of $8.90. However, NEO/USD failed to hold the ground and retreated to $9.12 by the time of writing. The 20th largest digital asset with the current market value of $647 million has stayed unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of the day. NEO is most actively traded at Bitfinex against USDT. From the longer-term perspective, the coin bottomed out at $8.08 on September 10 and has been moving in a tight range ever since.