Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD bulls knock at $200.00
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $21.4 billion stopped within a whisker of critical $200.00 during early Asian hours. While the coin has retreated to $197.67 by the time of writing, it is still trading with bullish bias/ It means that the coin may resume the upside and ahs another try at $200.00 in the nearest future. ETH/USD has gained over 2.5% on a day-on-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD moves within a short-term upside channel
Litecoin has retraced from Monday’s high of $73.86 to trade at $72.50 by the time of writing. The fifth-largest coin with the current market value of $4.58 billion has been range-bound with bullish bias on Tuesday. LTC/USD has gained 1.2% in recent 24 hours and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day.
NEO3.0 Testnet launched, NEO/USD gets short-term boost
NEO touched $9.29 high during early Asian hours amid strong recovery from the recent low of $8.90. However, NEO/USD failed to hold the ground and retreated to $9.12 by the time of writing. The 20th largest digital asset with the current market value of $647 million has stayed unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of the day. NEO is most actively traded at Bitfinex against USDT. From the longer-term perspective, the coin bottomed out at $8.08 on September 10 and has been moving in a tight range ever since.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Altcoins niche improves with XRP pushing against barriers
The market expects the resolution to this bottleneck convinced that without Bitcoin's participation it will be difficult to consolidate gains in the Altcoin niche. But recent history does not support this theory.
The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin drifts lower within the current range
Bitcoin and all major altcoins have been a mixed picture during European hours on Tuesday. The total market capitalization stays edged towards to $265 billion, average daily trading increased to $57 billion, while Bitcoin's market dominance retreated to 69.1%.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Rangebound trading and September blues come upon the crypto market
Bitcoin finishes the week with marginal losses. The first digital currency recovered from the recent low of $9,886 but stayed in the red zone as of the end of the week.