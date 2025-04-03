Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Litecoin & Cryptos – American Wrap 3 April

Ethereum Price Forecast: Short-term holders may not impact ETH's price, Pectra mainnet upgrade set for May 7
Ethereum (ETH) declined by 3% on Thursday as market participants continued to react to President Donald Trump's announcements regarding reciprocal tariffs. However, the selling pressure may not persist since most ETH short-term holders (STHs) already sold their assets in March.
Litecoin Price Prediction: Three catalysts hold LTC above $80 support despite BTC and ETH losses
Litecoin (LTC) exhibited resilient price action, consolidating above $80 on Thursday, even as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP failed to hold key support levels. Amid the global market downturn, Litecoin price has found strong backing from miners, regulatory developments, and rising LTC ETF approval odds.
Interoperability protocol hyperlane reveals airdrop details
The team behind interoperability protocol Hyperlane shared Thursday their upcoming token airdrop plans happening at the end of the month.
