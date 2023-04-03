Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, ESO & Dogecoin – European Wrap 3 April

Share:

Ethereum holders are gearing up for the upcoming Shanghai hard fork and token unlock event in April. Experts have considered the different outcomes of ETH token unlock and conclude that the selling pressure on the altcoin will be temporary or short-lived. The altcoin’s on-chain metrics support a bullish outlook, ahead of token unlock.

Ethereum is being accumulated by retail investors that own less than 0.1 ETH and large wallet investors or institutions that own between 1 million and 10 million tokens. Interestingly, ahead of the announcement of a date for Shanghai hard fork, large wallet holders on the ETH network started shedding their token holdings.

EOS price has been performing better than expected for the last three weeks, preparing to reclaim the losses it witnessed in early March. While all hands point toward a potential price rise, traders need to watch out for signs of the market overheating.

EOS price, trading at $1.21, is nearing immediate resistance at $1.25. Up by 23% in the last three weeks, the altcoin has managed to flip the 50, 100 and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) into support. Nearing a 2023 high of $1.32, EOS needs to sustain an 8% rally going forward.

Dogecoin price went through a correction and nosedived close to support at $0.075, a crucial level for the meme coin. DOGE bulls need to defend this level as more than 42,000 wallet addresses accumulated the Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrency at or close to the $0.075 level.

Dogecoin price declined nearly 7% since April 2, wiping out its gains from the weekend. There is a key support zone between $0.075 and $0.077 that DOGE bulls need to defend to push the meme coin higher.