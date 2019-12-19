ETH/USD jumped to $134.00 during early Asian hours amid global recovery on the cryptocurrency market. However, the coin hails to hold the ground and retreated to $126.60 by the time of writing. ETH/USD has lost over 5% of its value since the beginning of Thursday.

EOS made a brief comeback after suffering in extreme selling pressure for almost two months. The extended losses brushed shoulders with the key support at $2.2. However, the support range between $2.0 and $2.2 saw the bulls take over and force an incredible correction above $2.5.

Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.5 billion, has touched the ground above $41.00 during early Asian hours amid strong recovery on the cryptocurrency market. However, the growth proved to be unsustainable as LTC/USD has returned to $39.65 by the time of writing. Then coin has lost about 3% of its value since the beginning of the day, though it is still in the green zone in recent 24 hours.