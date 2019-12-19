Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD may fall victim to a PlusToken saga
ETH/USD jumped to $134.00 during early Asian hours amid global recovery on the cryptocurrency market. However, the coin hails to hold the ground and retreated to $126.60 by the time of writing. ETH/USD has lost over 5% of its value since the beginning of Thursday.
EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD bounces off $2.2 support, stalls under trendline resistance
EOS made a brief comeback after suffering in extreme selling pressure for almost two months. The extended losses brushed shoulders with the key support at $2.2. However, the support range between $2.0 and $2.2 saw the bulls take over and force an incredible correction above $2.5.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD fails to settle above $40.00
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.5 billion, has touched the ground above $41.00 during early Asian hours amid strong recovery on the cryptocurrency market. However, the growth proved to be unsustainable as LTC/USD has returned to $39.65 by the time of writing. Then coin has lost about 3% of its value since the beginning of the day, though it is still in the green zone in recent 24 hours.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin takes a roller-coaster ride ahead of Christmas
The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,157 (+7% on a day-to-day basis). The coin has recovered strongly from the recent low and hit $7,300 during early Asian hours.
Ripple Price Analysis: XBT/USD rejects $0.20 as recovery stalls
Ripple recently tested and formed a new support at $0.1750 due to the increasing selling pressure on the market. The support turned resistance at $0.20 tried but failed to contain the declines leading the extended spiral below the tentative support areas ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.