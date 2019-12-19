- LTC/USD has settled below $40.00 after a strong recovery.
- The short-term technical picture is neutral at this stage.
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.5 billion, has touched the ground above $41.00 during early Asian hours amid strong recovery on the cryptocurrency market. However, the growth proved to be unsustainable as LTC/USD has returned to $39.65 by the time of writing. Then coin has lost about 3% of its value since the beginning of the day, though it is still in the green zone in recent 24 hours.
Litecoin's technical picture
On the intraday chart, LTC/USD has returned to the area below the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band (currently at $39.80). We will need to see a sustainable move above this barrier, followed by a psychological $40.00 for the recovery to gain traction. This move will improve the short-term technical picture and allow for an extended growth towards the intraday high of $41.69. The next resistance awaits us on approach to $42.30 ( SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour and the lower boundary of the previous consolidation range).
On the downside, the initial support is created by SMA50 1-hour at $38.80. Once it is broken, the sell-off may continue towards $36.00 (the intraday low is registered at $35.98).
From the longer-term point of view, the first bulls' target awaits us on approach to $44.00 (the middle line of 4-hour Bollinger Band). Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on psychological $50.00 and $51.00 (SMA50 daily).
LTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
