Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin & Ethereum— Asian Wrap 30 Aug

Ethereum, the no.2 widely traded digital asset, is feeling the pulling of the gravity once, extending its bearish momentum into the second straight day this Sunday. With the selling resurgence, ETH price reverses half the rebound from weekly lows of $3050 reached last Friday.

Bitcoin has witnessed good two-way price movements so far this Sunday, keeping its bearish momentum intact while below the $50,000 psychological barrier. However, the pioneer cryptocurrency continues to find strong bids near the $47,000 level.

Ethereum Classic is fluctuating between gains and losses, lacking a clear directional for the second consecutive day this Sunday. ETC/USD has entered a phase of consolidation following Friday’s impressive rebound from two-week troughs at $58.69. Saturday’s Doji candlestick seems to have watered down expectations of a continued recovery in ETC price.

