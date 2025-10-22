Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Bitcoin & Zcash – European Wrap 22 October

Bitcoin (BTC) steadies above $108,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday, after facing rejection from resistance at $114,000 the previous day. However, a resurgence of BTC spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) inflows supports a short-term bullish outlook.

Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) show signs of weakness amid negative market sentiment due to macroeconomic uncertainty, profit booking and the lack of key price catalysts to sustain their recovery.

Bitcoin traders are on high alert after last week’s volatility shook the market. Will institutions buy the dip, or will the market correct further?

We walk through the technical outlook with an Elliot Wave formation, its corrective wave scenarios (possible swings toward lower support zones), and the key weekly decision levels to watch for Bitcoin.

Zcash (ZEC) recovery run towards the $300 mark gains traction on Wednesday, surviving the crypto market’s flash crash and subsequent days of high volatility. The renewed uptrend in the privacy coin points to further gains as retail demand and on-chain activity surge.

Zcash provides privacy to users by collecting deposits into transparent pools, such as Sprout, and transferring them to anonymous pools, like Sapling or Orchard pool, using zero-knowledge proof-based high-level encryption technology. This transfer is called shielding.