Bitcoin Forecast: Start of a major correction or the next bull run? [Video]
Bitcoin traders are on high alert after last week’s volatility shook the market. Will institutions buy the dip, or will the market correct further?
We walk through the technical outlook with an Elliot Wave formation, its corrective wave scenarios (possible swings toward lower support zones), and the key weekly decision levels to watch for Bitcoin.
Author
Ekta Mourya
FXStreet
Ekta Mourya has extensive experience in fundamental and on-chain analysis, particularly focused on impact of macroeconomics and central bank policies on cryptocurrencies.