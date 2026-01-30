TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Bitcoin & Worldcoin — Asian Wrap 30 January
FXStreet Team

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH briefly breaches $2,700 amid launch of The DAO Security Fund

Ethereum is getting a security boost from the comeback of The DAO, nearly a decade after the infamous hack. According to developer Griff Green, who helped create the platform, "edge case" funds that were set up to refund "special cases" victims of the hack are being redeployed to improve Ethereum's security.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP deepen sell-off as bears take control of momentum

Bitcoin started the week on a positive note. However, on Wednesday, BTC failed to close above the upper boundary of a horizontal pattern at $90,000 and corrected 5.23% the next day, closing below the lower consolidation boundary at $85,569. As of Friday, BTC is continuing its correction, trading near $82,000. If BTC continues its downward trend, it could extend the decline toward the November lows of $80,600. A decisive close below this level could extend the fall toward the April 7 low (2025 yearly lows) at $74,508.

Top Crypto Losers: Worldcoin, Chiliz, Hyperliquid lead losses as market bleeds $1.75 billion

Worldcoin reversed 18% to the downside on Thursday, nearly erasing Wednesday’s 25% gain. At the time of writing, WLD extends the decline by 5% on Friday, teasing a bearish close to the week. The MACD crosses below the signal line, suggesting a renewed shift toward bearish momentum. Meanwhile, the RSI at 42 remains below the midline, indicating rising supply nearly approaching oversold conditions. 

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple deepen sell-off as bears take control of momentum

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple continued their corrections on Friday, posting weekly losses of nearly 6%, 3%, and 5%, respectively. BTC is nearing the November lows at $80,000, while ETH slips below $2,800 amid increasing downside pressure.

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB extends losses as whale selling intensifies bearish momentum

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price slips below $0.0000077 on Thursday after correcting the previous day. Bearish sentiment is further strengthened as holders offload SHIB, increasing selling pressure and reducing Open Interest in the derivatives market.

Top Crypto Losers: Worldcoin, Chiliz, Hyperliquid lead losses as market bleeds $1.75 billion

Worldcoin , Chiliz , and Hyperliquid posted heavy losses over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin dropped below $82,000 on Friday, triggering a $1.75 billion wipeout and mirroring the bearish tremors in the US stock market.

Fidelity unveils FIDD stablecoin, set to launch in coming weeks

Fidelity Investments announced that it will launch its first stablecoin, the Fidelity Digital Dollar (FIDD), making it one of the first large traditional firms in the US to do so.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $90,000 as Trump's tariffs swing, ETF outflows pressure price

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading below $90,000 at the time of writing on Friday, down nearly 5% this week. Despite a brief improvement in risk appetite following US President Donald Trump’s mid-week speech at Davos, the Crypto King remains under pressure as institutional demand continued to weaken so far this week.