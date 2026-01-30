Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Bitcoin & Worldcoin — Asian Wrap 30 January

Ethereum is getting a security boost from the comeback of The DAO, nearly a decade after the infamous hack. According to developer Griff Green, who helped create the platform, "edge case" funds that were set up to refund "special cases" victims of the hack are being redeployed to improve Ethereum's security.

Bitcoin started the week on a positive note. However, on Wednesday, BTC failed to close above the upper boundary of a horizontal pattern at $90,000 and corrected 5.23% the next day, closing below the lower consolidation boundary at $85,569. As of Friday, BTC is continuing its correction, trading near $82,000. If BTC continues its downward trend, it could extend the decline toward the November lows of $80,600. A decisive close below this level could extend the fall toward the April 7 low (2025 yearly lows) at $74,508.

Worldcoin reversed 18% to the downside on Thursday, nearly erasing Wednesday’s 25% gain. At the time of writing, WLD extends the decline by 5% on Friday, teasing a bearish close to the week. The MACD crosses below the signal line, suggesting a renewed shift toward bearish momentum. Meanwhile, the RSI at 42 remains below the midline, indicating rising supply nearly approaching oversold conditions.