Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Enjin, VeChain & Dogecoin – Asian Wrap 12 May

Enjin partnership with Uniqly catalyzes ENJ price to 20% bull rally
Enjin, an NFT-related blockchain, has announced integration with, Uniqly, a bridge between NFT and physical products. ENJ price revealed a quick bounce from a support area as users reacted to this news.
NFT adoption soars
Enjin has been one of the significant NFT-focussed blockchains before the mania took over the main street.
VeChain Price Prediction: VET looks to surge against mounting overhead pressure
VeChain price reveals a bullish momentum that could propel it higher, but the presence of resistance levels could greatly hinder its moves.
VeChain price on an arduous journey
VeChain price shows a non-volatile rangebound movement over the past 24 days. Despite producing higher highs and higher lows, indicating that the overall trend is bullish, VET looks to be in a consolidation phase.
Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE stabilizes in preparation for rally to $1
Dogecoin price corrected over 40% from the May 8 high, but outstanding support at the April high keeps bullish aspirations focused on $1.00.
Dogecoin price success lifting the fortunes of many investors
Dogecoin price rests at a pivotal point on the charts, trying to stay above the April high of $0.453. It is also important to note that the 50% retracement of the rally from the April low sits just below the current support at $0.443.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
VeChain looks to surge against mounting overhead pressure
VeChain price hints at a rally, but resistance barriers ahead could slow down its ascent. Breaching the supply zone that runs from $0.228 to $0.245 will provide VET a relatively clear path. A breakdown of $0.180 will invalidate the bullish outlook and kickstart a bearish descent.
EBay allows the sale of NFTs for digital collectibles on its platform
After enduring a weak second-quarter profit forecast in late April, eBay announced that it is now allowing the sale of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for digital collectibles to be sold on its platform.
Dogecoin stabilizes in preparation for rally to $1
Dogecoin price may close with a second inside day as it tries to maintain April high. Daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a bearish momentum divergence. IntoTheBlock IOMAP metric shows considerable support just above the April high.
Ripple awaits the next catalyst
XRP price was dealt a blow yesterday. As a result, the outlook has turned neutral and elevates the importance of a bullish news roll for the ongoing legal case between Ripple and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.