Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Enjin, VeChain & Dogecoin – Asian Wrap 12 May

Enjin partnership with Uniqly catalyzes ENJ price to 20% bull rally

Enjin, an NFT-related blockchain, has announced integration with, Uniqly, a bridge between NFT and physical products. ENJ price revealed a quick bounce from a support area as users reacted to this news.

NFT adoption soars

Enjin has been one of the significant NFT-focussed blockchains before the mania took over the main street.

VeChain Price Prediction: VET looks to surge against mounting overhead pressure

VeChain price reveals a bullish momentum that could propel it higher, but the presence of resistance levels could greatly hinder its moves.

VeChain price on an arduous journey

VeChain price shows a non-volatile rangebound movement over the past 24 days. Despite producing higher highs and higher lows, indicating that the overall trend is bullish, VET looks to be in a consolidation phase.

Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE stabilizes in preparation for rally to $1

Dogecoin price corrected over 40% from the May 8 high, but outstanding support at the April high keeps bullish aspirations focused on $1.00.

Dogecoin price success lifting the fortunes of many investors

Dogecoin price rests at a pivotal point on the charts, trying to stay above the April high of $0.453. It is also important to note that the 50% retracement of the rally from the April low sits just below the current support at $0.443.