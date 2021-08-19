Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Elrond, SafeMoon & Cardano — Asian Wrap 19 Aug

Cardano price rallied over 50% last week, carrying ADA to within 10% of the all-time high of $2.51. Since February, it was the best weekly performance and repositioned the cryptocurrency as a new target for speculators moving forward. Coin Cloud adds ADA to their digital currency machine platform, joining more than 30 other digital currencies.

SafeMoon price laid a bull trap on August 7 with the 39.59% gain and a daily close above the 20-day SMA at $0.00000259, the May 19 low of $0.00000261 and the descending triangle’s upper trend line. It was the best daily performance since May 6, but it was temporary, as SAFEMOON reverted to the downside on August 8 and quickly reached the triangle’s measured move of 57%.

Elrond price journey from July 20 has been incredibly exponential, with little to no resistance except for its most recent encounter. After a brief period of consolidation, EGLD has managed to trigger a new leg-up. Elrond price sliced through the $133.28 support level on August 17. However, this spike in price came after a week of consolidation around it.

