Dogecoin price on the verge of a 70% breakout, suggests trading veteran

Dogecoin is holding above key support following correction from the all-time high at $0.088. The ‘Meme Coin’ is trading at $0.058, as bulls fight to resume control. Peter Brandt, a renowned trader, has suggested in his latest analysis that the DOGE is primed for a massive 70% upswing to $0.143. Read more...

UNI prepares for a 25% spike, eyeing new record highs

Uniswap has recovered from the most recent dip to $17. The losses came into the picture after the decentralized finance token (DeFi) hit an all-time high of $24. Resistance intensified, making it difficult for the bulls to rally above $25. Meanwhile, a critical technical pattern suggests that UNI is on the verge of lifting off to new all-time highs around $28. Read more...

FIL poised for a pullback due to lack of bullish momentum

Filecoin price rose 115% between February 8 and 10. Since then, FIL has been consolidating in an ascending parallel channel. The lack of momentum has caused the price to move sideways and signals a bearish breakdown shortly. Read more...