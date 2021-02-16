Dogecoin price on the verge of a 70% breakout, suggests trading veteran
Dogecoin is holding above key support following correction from the all-time high at $0.088. The ‘Meme Coin’ is trading at $0.058, as bulls fight to resume control. Peter Brandt, a renowned trader, has suggested in his latest analysis that the DOGE is primed for a massive 70% upswing to $0.143. Read more...
UNI prepares for a 25% spike, eyeing new record highs
Uniswap has recovered from the most recent dip to $17. The losses came into the picture after the decentralized finance token (DeFi) hit an all-time high of $24. Resistance intensified, making it difficult for the bulls to rally above $25. Meanwhile, a critical technical pattern suggests that UNI is on the verge of lifting off to new all-time highs around $28. Read more...
FIL poised for a pullback due to lack of bullish momentum
Filecoin price rose 115% between February 8 and 10. Since then, FIL has been consolidating in an ascending parallel channel. The lack of momentum has caused the price to move sideways and signals a bearish breakdown shortly. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
XRP struggles with uptrend to $0.75, as co-founder Jed McCaleb offloads 38 million coins
Ripple has sustained a consistent uptrend for over two weeks. It had become apparent that the cross-border cryptocurrency will quickly rise above the yearly high at $0.75.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.