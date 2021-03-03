DOGE stalls ahead of 38% technical breakout
Dogecoin bulls have been keen on recovery since the price drop at the beginning of March. However, the momentum continues to lose steam, leading to lethargic price action. DOGE must break above a critical seller congestion zone to open the door for a huge technical liftoff. Read more...
LTC lifts off the Launchpad while $250 beckons
Litecoin has set out north after bouncing from support at $152. Initially, recovery was gradual but became rapid after LTC stepped above the 200 Simple Moving Average on the 4-hour chart. If a near-term confluence level is broken, Litecoin may see massive buy orders triggered in anticipation of an upswing to $250. Read more...
Stellar could sprint to $0.65 if crucial technical pattern confirms
Stellar stalled at $0.48 following the dip to $0.3. Sideways price action seems to have taken precedence, but XLM appears to be leaning to the bullish side. The cross-border token is also trading between two key levels that might determine its future. Meanwhile, Stellar is looking toward a 35% technical breakout, aiming for $0.65. Read more...
VET hints at a 75% bull rally
VeChain price has been consolidating in an ascending parallel channel for over the past two months. The pattern’s lower trendline cushioned the recent 42% crash. Bouncing off this support level now suggests the possibility of a 75% upswing towards the channel’s upper trendline at $0.084.
ADA screams sell as technical and on-chain levels flip bearish
Cardano has outperformed itself and many other altcoins to become the third-largest cryptocurrency in the market. The $39 billion cryptoasset is up 21% over the last seven days.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.