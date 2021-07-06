Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Ethereum Classic & SafeMoon — Asian Wrap 06 July

Dogecoin price wavers, but $0.223 dictates DOGE outlook
Dogecoin price rebound from the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) on June 22 marked a bullish departure from the weakness that branded price action through much of May and June. The price action proceeding the bounce from the low formed a symmetrical triangle pattern that triggered today with a 12-hour close below the triangle’s lower trendline.
Ethereum Classic Price Forecast: ETC wastes no time in defining a new opportunity
Ethereum Classic price reasserted some leadership off the June 22 low with a 92% gain. The limited pullback following the impressive rally suggests that ETC wants higher prices moving forward, as it completes an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern. Only the 50-day SMA is an obstacle for the bullish narrative.
SafeMoon price vulnerable to new correction to $0.00000285
SafeMoon price has been entangled in a bottoming process since May 19, confusing investors with various buy signals that eventually failed or patterns that never triggered. Just a few days ago, it appeared that SAFEMOON was defining a cup completion cheat pattern that offered a timely opportunity to seize a 20% profit.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
ETH discovers momentum, while BTC and XRP stuck in quicksand
BTC gains 1.66% for the week but registers the lowest weekly volume since the beginning of April. ETH logs a 17.05% gain for the week, marking the best week since the beginning of April, but volume evaporates.
SafeMoon price attempt at a cup completion cheat pattern fails as rookie cryptocurrency retests the May 23 low of $0.00000285. Volume profile shows no jump, suggesting that pullback was due to a lack of buying rather than increased selling.
XRP price is technically all about triangles, Ripple eyes $0.80
XRP price was blessed as well this weekend with the overall positive recovery in cryptocurrencies. The majors like Bitcoin and Ethereum made solid profits, but sentiment shifted on with profit-taking that erased the gains from the past weekend.
Dogecoin price fails to rally as Elon Musk shifts allegiances to ‘Baby Doge Coin’
Dogecoin price is consolidating in a narrow range as investors move to newer meme coins. This range-bound move for DOGE is similar to what other similar cryptocurrencies are experiencing as the hype around them withers away.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.