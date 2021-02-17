DOGE recovery in jeopardy, on-chain metrics suggest

Dogecoin has been declining in a descending parallel channel after suffering rejection from the record high of $0.088. It appears that the impact caused by Elon Musk has diminished, allowing Doge to seek consolidation. Meanwhile, the 'Meme Coin' is rocking at $0.053 in a generally downwards market. Read more...

Ethereum price screams 'sell,' but fundamentals have never been stronger

Ethereum price notes a slow down in its 150% year-to-date return. Although the recent sell-off may have played a role in reducing its momentum, the Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator a halt in the smart contracts platform token's rally. Read more...

VET prints massive bullish outlook eyeing colossal 60% move

VeChain is getting ready for another leg up after spending the last week searching for higher support. The need to secure a robust buyer congestion zone emerged after VET was rejected from the recently formed record high of $0.061. At the time of writing, the altcoin is exchanging hands at $0.05 amid the buyers' persistent push for gains toward $0.061. Read more...