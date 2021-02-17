DOGE recovery in jeopardy, on-chain metrics suggest
Dogecoin has been declining in a descending parallel channel after suffering rejection from the record high of $0.088. It appears that the impact caused by Elon Musk has diminished, allowing Doge to seek consolidation. Meanwhile, the 'Meme Coin' is rocking at $0.053 in a generally downwards market. Read more...
Ethereum price screams 'sell,' but fundamentals have never been stronger
Ethereum price notes a slow down in its 150% year-to-date return. Although the recent sell-off may have played a role in reducing its momentum, the Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator a halt in the smart contracts platform token's rally. Read more...
VET prints massive bullish outlook eyeing colossal 60% move
VeChain is getting ready for another leg up after spending the last week searching for higher support. The need to secure a robust buyer congestion zone emerged after VET was rejected from the recently formed record high of $0.061. At the time of writing, the altcoin is exchanging hands at $0.05 amid the buyers' persistent push for gains toward $0.061. Read more...
Bitcoin price still far away from over overbought territory, breaking $50,000 will get it close
Bitcoin failed to make a meaningful break above $50,000 on Tuesday. However, on-chain metrics and selected macro indicators suggest that the flagship cryptocurrency is nowhere near the overbought area.
ADA struggles to reach new all-time highs as overhead pressure intensifies
Cardano has recently traded a new yearly high of $0.99, cutting short the rally toward all-time highs. Selling pressure continued to rise due to the failed breakout at $1.
Chainlink price will crash to $22 based on extremely accurate technical index
Chainlink price is on a corrective path after the TD Sequential indicator flashed a sell signal on Tuesday. History shows that this sell signal yields an average drop of 34%, which puts LINK's potential target at $22.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.