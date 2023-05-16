- MATIC price has been on a decline since April 16, losing nearly 30% after hitting $1.18 to trade below $0.84 at the time of writing.
- The active address ratio is currently at 0.26%, lower than even Floki Inu’s 0.39%.
- Investor’s decision to stay put for now makes sense as nearly 74% of all MATIC holders are underwater, awaiting profits.
MATIC price has witnessed the lower ranges of March over the last month and is currently on the way to potentially test year-to-date lows. The fear of this happening has left investors paranoid, resulting in their pull back from the network. This maneuver will end up playing in their favor as the altcoin is exhibiting signs of recovery.
MATIC price takes a break from forming lower lows
MATIC price has observed a drawdown of nearly 30% in the span of 30 days. After marking $1.18 as the April high, the cryptocurrency started charting red candlesticks bringing the price down to the $0.84 area at the time of writing.
MATIC/USD 1-day chart
This decline has spooked the investors to the point that they have pulled back from conducting transactions on the network. The active addresses, which were averaging around 3,000 around mid-April, have come down to 1,500 in the duration that MATIC price fell by 30%. The last time investors’ presence was this low was back in March 2021. This impacted the active address ratio as well, which is presently at an all-time low.
MATIC active addresses
The active address ratio represents the number of investors participating on-chain against the total addresses holding any amount of MATIC. In the case of Polygon, this ratio is at 0.26%, which is far lower than many of the other altcoins, even the meme coin Floki Inu’s 0.39%. While this is concerning as it suggests the presence of bearishness among the investors, it is rather beneficial to MATIC price.
MATIC active address ratio
As long as these investors continue to HODL, MATIC price would have an opportunity to climb back up and recover profits. For the same to happen, investors would need to refrain from panic selling as it could trigger a further decline. As is, over 74% of all Polygon investors are currently underwater.
The historical break-even price chart shows that more than 440,000 addresses are currently realizing losses. This naturally means that until MATIC price climbs back to profitable levels, investors’ activity will likely remain minimal.
MATIC investors at a loss
A resurgence in presence can be expected when MATIC price manages to flip the $1 mark as a support floor. This is not only because it is an important psychological level, but also because most of the decline in investors’ activity began once, the altcoin fell below this point.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance Coin price could crash 25% if BNB bulls rescue plan fails
Binance Coin (BNB) price has been on a tight leash for nearly three months. Although the overall trend might look bullish, there is a slowdown in its ascent. BNB looks primed for a breakout that is favoring bears, but confirmation is critical for traders before taking a decision.
Litecoin price is on its way to booking a 25% profit this week as bears retreat
Litecoin (LTC) price is set to make a stellar move this week as bulls have been jumping into the price action since Monday. Once bulls can see their way through $92, a pop above $100 is in the cards.
Lido DAO price is about to explode 60% and break above $3
LDO price has set the performance bar rather high for itself this summer. With bulls chasing price action higher on Monday, a rejection occurred as bulls ventured to attack $2.20, where both a pivotal level and the 55-day SMA are being used by bears as defensive structures.
Huobi Token sees massive price swings as founder Leon Li’s brother cashes out millions of HT tokens
HT witnessed volatility in its prices as the exchange’s founder Li Lin’s brother dumped his HT holdings on the platform. Huobi founder Li Lin’s brother Wei holds 167,279.98 HT, worth $468,000 at press time.
Bitcoin Ordinals dropping popularity sees BTC hashrate and price decline
Bitcoin Ordinals that enable the addition of text, images and code on the smallest unit of a BTC, a satoshi, have noted a decline in its popularity.