Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Cardano & Tezos – American Wrap 5 February

Dogecoin has been extremely volatile in the past week due to endorsements from Elon Musk and a massive pump orchestrated by the subreddit WallStreetBets which managed to successfully push the price of Gamestop stock, triggering a massive short squeeze.

Cardano had another major breakout on February 5 jumping by 21% within 12 hours and reaching a new 2021-high at $0.529. However, several metrics show that ADA is now poised for a significant correction.

Tezos has been trading in a robust uptrend since December 24, 2020, but has topped out at a crucial resistance level several times. It seems that the digital asset is bound to see another correction as a critical indicator has flashed a sell signal.