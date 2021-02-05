Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Cardano & Tezos – American Wrap 5 February

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE defends critical support and heads towards $0.060
Dogecoin has been extremely volatile in the past week due to endorsements from Elon Musk and a massive pump orchestrated by the subreddit WallStreetBets which managed to successfully push the price of Gamestop stock, triggering a massive short squeeze.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA is at risk of a massive correction down to $0.43
Cardano had another major breakout on February 5 jumping by 21% within 12 hours and reaching a new 2021-high at $0.529. However, several metrics show that ADA is now poised for a significant correction.
Tezos Price Prediction: XTZ flashes sell signal at a crucial resistance level
Tezos has been trading in a robust uptrend since December 24, 2020, but has topped out at a crucial resistance level several times. It seems that the digital asset is bound to see another correction as a critical indicator has flashed a sell signal.
Three technical reasons why Bitcoin price is bound for a steep correction
Bitcoin price defended a crucial support level at $30,000 and currently trades at $38,000. However, after a significant rally in the past week, the flagship cryptocurrency might be poised for a correction.
Band Protocol price primed for a massive bullish impulse as BAND whales grow exponentially
Band protocol price prepares for its next leg up as whales continue accumulating. Slicing through a light resistance level at $14.20 would be uber bullish for BAND.
Uniswap Pirce Forecast: UNI flirts with another breakout that could see it rise nearly 20%
Uniswap price continues to consolidate after enduring a parabolic advance over the past last month. If UNI manages to close above $21, it will re-enter price discovery and aim for $25.
LTC resumes uptrend to $200 after small hiccup
Litecoin had a major breakout from a descending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart with a price target of $185. After a small drop towards the previous resistance trendline, LTC bulls quickly bought the dip and have pushed Litecoin price up to $154.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.