Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Bitcoin & Polkadot – Asian Wrap 18 Mar

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE bulls can stay hopeful above these levels

DOGE/USD fizzles the latest run-up beyond short-term resistance while easing to $0.0580 during early Thursday. Even so, the meme-coin keeps trend line breakout amid receding bearish MACD bias, not to forget trading above the key support lines and SMA confluence.

Bitcoin price resumes uptrend to $64,000 on Morgan Stanley news

Bitcoin price is set to close March with the 6th consecutive positive month despite the quick retracement from all-time highs. The current momentum indicates that the bullish precedent will continue beyond March. BTC slow embrace by the financial services industry is market bullish.

Polkadot price could slip to $21.50 if key support is lost

Polkadot has been trading in a tightening range since February 21 and seems ready for a significant move. DOT bulls face steep barriers ahead, but a breakout is still in the cards. DOT is on the verge of a massive 36% move within the next 48 hours.