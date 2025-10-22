TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Bitcoin & Bittensor — Asian Wrap 22 October

FXStreet Team

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe decline as whales stay wary

The blue chip meme coins, such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE), fail to extend the recovery run from Monday as the broader cryptocurrency market takes a hit. The declining futures Open Interest, large wallet investors' holdings, and bullish momentum point to an extended correction in DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC struggles below key resistance, ETH and XRP eye further weakness

Bitcoin price found support around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $106,453 (drawn from the April low of $74,508 to the record high of $126,199) on Saturday and recovered by nearly 4% by Monday. However, on Tuesday, BTC faced rejection from the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $113,606, declining 2%. At the time of writing on Wednesday, BTC trades at around $108,100. If BTC continues its correction, it could decline toward the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $106,453. A successful close below this level could extend additional losses toward the October 10 low of $102,000.

Bittensor, Mantle, and Aster lead losses as the crypto market bleeds $770 million

Bittensor trades above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $361 at press time on Wednesday, after losing the $400 psychological support in a 5% drop on Tuesday. The overhead pressure at the 50% retracement level, identified from the high of $748 on December 6 to the low of $167 on April 7, was encountered at $458 on Sunday and triggered the ongoing pullback. The immediate support lies at the converging 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day EMAs near $361. A slip below this level could extend the decline to $304, marked by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level. 

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
