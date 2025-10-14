Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cryptos, Ripple & Bitcoin – American Wrap 14 October
Circle and Safe partner to boost USDC adoption in DeFi and institutional self-custody
Circle and Safe have signed a partnership agreement, aiming to accelerate the adoption of USDC stablecoin by building enterprise-grade rails for Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and self-custody.
XRP defends support amid stable derivatives market
Ripple (XRP) is trading above $2.40 support at the time of writing on Tuesday, after breaking a three-day recovery streak in the wake of last week’s violent sell-off.
Bitcoin Forecast: BTC crashes 20% – Will price hold $110K support?
Bitcoin crashed 20% on Friday to $102,000 before recovering above $112,000. Will BTC hold critical support at $110,000 and $112,500, or retest the $100,000 milestone?
Author