Bitcoin Forecast: BTC crashes 20% – Will price hold $110K support?

Youtube preview

Bitcoin crashed 20% on Friday to $102,000 before recovering above $112,000. Will BTC hold critical support at $110,000 and $112,500, or retest the $100,000 milestone?

We analyze key resistance zones ($115K-$117.5K), US Spot Bitcoin ETF outflows ($4.5M), whale activity, and technical indicators to forecast Bitcoin's next move.

Ekta Mourya has extensive experience in fundamental and on-chain analysis, particularly focused on impact of macroeconomics and central bank policies on cryptocurrencies.

