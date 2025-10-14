TRENDING:
Australian Unemployment
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Circle and Safe partner to boost USDC adoption in DeFi and institutional self-custody

  • Circle and the Safe Foundation are collaborating to support the adoption of USDC across DeFi and institutional self-custody.
  • The partnership positions USDC at the core of the Safe ecosystem, which currently powers over 4% Ethereum transactions.
  • Safe smart contracts hold $2.5 billion of USDC, reinforcing the platform's enterprise-grade infrastructure.
Circle and Safe partner to boost USDC adoption in DeFi and institutional self-custody
John IsigeJohn IsigeFXStreet

Circle and Safe have signed a partnership agreement, aiming to accelerate the adoption of USDC stablecoin by building enterprise-grade rails for Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and self-custody.

Safe taps Circle's USDC in DeFi and institutional self-custody 

Safe Foundation, a company securing over $60 billion in digital assets, and Circle, a financial technology entity and the issuer of USDC—the second-largest stablecoin with a market capitalization of $75 billion —have announced a strategic partnership to speed up the adoption of USDC among institutional investors.

The collaboration aims at promoting Safe as a leading "institution storage for USDC in self-custody and DeFi." According to the press release, both institutions have committed to building trusted rails to support the next generation of on-chain capital markets, particularly for USDC treasury management.

Safe's smart contracts already secure $2.5 billion of USDC, reinforcing the platform as an enterprise-grade infrastructure. This aligns with Circle's USDC as a regulated stablecoin while placing the stablecoin at the core of the Safe ecosystem.

Circle's Chief Commercial Officer, Kash Razzaghi, stated that Safe's smart contracts will "equip organizations with the tools they need to operate seamlessly in the next generation of capital markets."

Safe currently supports over 4% of all Ethereum-based transactions, offering institutional-grade security for large-scale treasury operations. The smart contracts also provide an unobstructed access to DeFi's deepest liquidity pools, primarily dominated by USDC.

"Institutional money is flowing into self-custody infrastructure and DeFi, and institutions need secure, scalable tools to keep up," Lukas Schor, Safe's co-founder, said.

Safe has experienced significant growth this year, with native transaction volumes reaching $1 trillion. Trading volume across Safe smart contracts hit an all-time high of $189.6 billion in the first quarter, according to the press release. The total number of smart contracts achieved a self-reported new milestone of 116.7 million transactions in the quarter, with more than $26.2 billion in decentralized exchange (DEX) volume.

Circle completed its initial public offering (IPO) in June, listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The IPO made history as the first major public listing of a stablecoin issuer, signaling growing mainstream adoption for blockchain-based businesses.

Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs

Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.

Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.

Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.

Author

John Isige

John Isige

FXStreet

John Isige is a seasoned cryptocurrency journalist and markets analyst committed to delivering high-quality, actionable insights tailored to traders, investors, and crypto enthusiasts. He enjoys deep dives into emerging Web3 tren

More from John Isige
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Lido DAO Price Forecast: LDO rallies after Lido V3 testnet launch

Lido DAO Price Forecast: LDO rallies after Lido V3 testnet launch

Lido DAO steadies recovery, reclaiming support above $1.00 on Wednesday. Lido V3 final testnet goes live, aiming to upgrade Lido Core contracts on the main protocol.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP struggle to regain momentum amid weak market signals

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP struggle to regain momentum amid weak market signals

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple prices are struggling to regain upward momentum as broader market sentiment remains cautious on Wednesday.

Bittensor Price Forecast: TAO rally gains traction as retail interest returns

Bittensor Price Forecast: TAO rally gains traction as retail interest returns

Bittensor (TAO) holds steady near $460 at press time on Wednesday, sustaining the 3% gains from the previous day. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) token eyes further gains on returning retail interest and heightened buying pressure. 

Bitcoin recovery capped amid US-China trade tensions, prolonged government shutdown

Bitcoin recovery capped amid US-China trade tensions, prolonged government shutdown

Bitcoin price edges below $112,500 on Wednesday, struggling to extend its rebound amid renewed macroeconomic headwinds. Fresh US-China trade tensions and the ongoing US government shutdown dampen investor sentiment, limiting BTC's recovery.

Bitcoin: Fresh all-time highs, more to come?

Bitcoin: Fresh all-time highs, more to come?

Bitcoin steadies around $121,300 at the time of writing on Friday, after setting a new record high of $126,199 four days ago. While BTC experiences a minor correction so far this week, profit-taking remains modest and overall selling pressure continues to stay low.