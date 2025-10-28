TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cryptos, PUMP & Nasdaq – American Wrap 28 October

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cryptos, PUMP & Nasdaq – American Wrap 28 October
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Securitize plans $1.25 billion Nasdaq debut in merger with Cantor Equity Partners

Tokenization platform Securitize announced a merger with Cantor Equity Partners II, which will see the company debut on Nasdaq at a $1.25 billion pre-money valuation.

 

Pump.fun Price Forecast: PUMP rallies as whales accumulate 

Pump.fun (PUMP) extends recovery, breaking above $0.0050 on Tuesday. This bullish outlook builds on positive sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market, hinting at a potential end-of-month rally. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP bulls hold steady amid ETF inflows resurgence 

Bitcoin (BTC) shows signs of resuming its uptrend above $114,000 on Tuesday, after being rejected slightly below $116,500 the previous day. Altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), are holding steady, as investors look forward to a potentially bullish end of the month.

 

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Pump.fun Price Forecast: PUMP rallies as whales accumulate 

Pump.fun Price Forecast: PUMP rallies as whales accumulate 

Pump.fun (PUMP) extends recovery, breaking above $0.0050 on Tuesday. This bullish outlook builds on positive sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market, hinting at a potential end-of-month rally. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP bulls hold steady amid ETF inflows resurgence 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP bulls hold steady amid ETF inflows resurgence 

Bitcoin shows signs of resuming its uptrend above $114,000 on Tuesday, after being rejected slightly below $116,500 the previous day. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are holding steady, as investors look forward to a potentially bullish end of the month.

Bittensor rally aims for $500 as subnets demand increases

Bittensor rally aims for $500 as subnets demand increases

Bittensor approaches the $450 mark, extending its fourth consecutive day of profit. A double-digit surge in Bittensor subnets market capitalization fuels the TAO rally. A nearly 20% rise in TAO futures Open Interest suggests a risk-on sentiment among traders.

Bitcoin holds above $114,000 amid a fresh wave of institutional accumulation

Bitcoin holds above $114,000 amid a fresh wave of institutional accumulation

Bitcoin price finds support around the 50-day EMA after being rejected at a key resistance level. US-listed spot ETF recorded $149.30 million in inflows on Monday, extending a three-day streak of positive flow.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC reclaims $111,000 as US inflation inches higher

Bitcoin: BTC reclaims $111,000 as US inflation inches higher

Bitcoin (BTC) price reclaims $111,000 mark at the time of writing on Friday, after finding support around the key level earlier this week. The release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data shows that inflation remains sticky, with experts citing the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs.