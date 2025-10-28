Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cryptos, PUMP & Nasdaq – American Wrap 28 October
Securitize plans $1.25 billion Nasdaq debut in merger with Cantor Equity Partners
Tokenization platform Securitize announced a merger with Cantor Equity Partners II, which will see the company debut on Nasdaq at a $1.25 billion pre-money valuation.
Pump.fun Price Forecast: PUMP rallies as whales accumulate
Pump.fun (PUMP) extends recovery, breaking above $0.0050 on Tuesday. This bullish outlook builds on positive sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market, hinting at a potential end-of-month rally.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP bulls hold steady amid ETF inflows resurgence
Bitcoin (BTC) shows signs of resuming its uptrend above $114,000 on Tuesday, after being rejected slightly below $116,500 the previous day. Altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), are holding steady, as investors look forward to a potentially bullish end of the month.
