Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cryptos, DOGE &Ethereum – American Wrap 12 April

Cryptos |
DOGE holders refuse to concede to the bear market even as Dogecoin price nears September 2022 lows

Dogecoin price dipped lower over the weekend as Bitcoin price slipped to trade at $28,500. The crypto market was looking to recover at the beginning of the month, but 12 days into June, the situation seems to be getting dire for investors. However, DOGE holders’ resilience is observing no bounds as they continue to grow even now.
DOGE/USD 1-day chart
Ethereum network’s traders that have a relatively high-risk tolerance are termed “Diamond hands.” One of them held Ether for 1,800 days before booking a 400% profit. It is important to note that the sale of Ethereum by a diamond hand trader fuels a bearish outlook for the altcoin. 
 
Curve Finance token has been facing heavy sell-off, prompting CEO Michael Egorov to deposit nearly 32% of Curve Finance (CRV) circulating supply into AAVE. The move comes at a time when DeFi and crypto tokens are battling the Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) crackdown on cryptocurrencies
 
 
Solana community plans SOL fork to tackle SEC enforcement action and FTX, Alameda collapse

Solana community plans SOL fork to tackle SEC enforcement action and FTX, Alameda collapse

The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), the most high-profile US financial regulator, recently labeled Solana’s native token SOL as a security. The team behind Solana responded to the SEC’s allegation by espousing the belief that the token is a non-security.

CRV price at risk of collapse even as founder takes measures to fight liquidation

CRV price at risk of collapse even as founder takes measures to fight liquidation

Curve Finance token has been facing heavy sell-off, prompting CEO Michael Egorov to deposit nearly 32% of Curve Finance (CRV) circulating supply into AAVE. The move comes at a time when DeFi and crypto tokens are battling the SEC crackdown on cryptocurrencies. 

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban says an army of securities lawyers is required to determine the fate of crypto

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban says an army of securities lawyers is required to determine the fate of crypto

Mark Cuban, the billionaire investor and American entrepreneur, commented on the Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) enforcement action on crypto assets and exchanges.

Shiba Inu price recovery uncertain as Shibarium launch likely to be delayed

Shiba Inu price recovery uncertain as Shibarium launch likely to be delayed

Shiba Inu holders’ woes increase as the community speculates delay in the launch of Layer 2 scaling solution Shibarium. Over the past week, in response to the US Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) crackdown on cryptocurrencies, Shiba Inu price wiped out 23% of its value.

Top 3 cryptocurrencies that outperformed Bitcoin, Ethereum this week

Top 3 cryptocurrencies that outperformed Bitcoin, Ethereum this week

The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) crackdown on cryptocurrencies triggered a correction in the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum and several altcoins with large market capitalization. 

