Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cryptos, Bitcoin & Trump– American Wrap 31 March

How Bitcoin and crypto could react to Trump’s tariff Liberation Day on Wednesday
Bitcoin trades above $83,000 early on Monday, recovering from the four-day downward trend in BTC price. Crypto market capitalization is down to $2.783 trillion, wiping nearly 2% of its value in the last 24 hours.
Crypto today: Bitcoin price holds $82,000, TON and TRX post gains while XRP, SOL and ADA tumble
In the cryptocurrency markets on Monday, Bitcoin holds $82K as investors hedge against Trump’s tariffs whole XRP, SOL, ADA slide further as Paul Atkins faces congress' scrutiny.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC bears gain momentum as Trump’s tariff uncertainty hits the market
Bitcoin (BTC) price edges below $82,000 at the time of writing on Monday after falling 4.29% the previous week. BTC’s first quarter return for this year so far is -12.51%, the fourth lowest Q1 overall since 2013. Meanwhile, the US Economic Policy Uncertainty (EPU) Index reads 600, 80% higher than during the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, signaling extreme market unease and risk-off sentiment.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH, and XRP decline as President Trump’s team considers “broader and higher tariffs”
Bitcoin continues its decline, trading below $82,000 on Monday after falling 4.29% the previous week. Ethereum and Ripple followed BTC’s footsteps and declined by 9.88% and 12.40%, respectively.
XRP Price Forecast: Weak demand and rising supply could trigger a downtrend
Ripple's XRP is down 7% on Friday following bearish pressure from macroeconomic factors, including United States (US) President Donald Trump's tariff threats and rising US inflation.
Crypto Today: XRP, SOL and ETH prices tumble as South Carolina moves to buy up to 1 million BTC
Bitcoin price tumbled below the $85,000 support on Friday, plunging as low as $84,200 at press time. The losses sparked over $449 million in liquidations across the crypto derivatives markets.
Hackers accelerate ETH decline following $27 million dump, bearish macroeconomic factors
Ethereum (ETH) declined below $2,000 on Friday following a series of hacks traced to accounts of crypto exchange Coinbase users, which caused a loss of $36 million.
Bitcoin: BTC remains calm before a storm
Bitcoin's price has been consolidating between $85,000 and $88,000 this week. A K33 report explains how the markets are relatively calm and shaping up for volatility as traders absorb the tariff announcements. PlanB’s S2F model shows that Bitcoin looks extremely undervalued compared to Gold and the housing market.
