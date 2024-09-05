Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cryptos, Bitcoin & Ethereum – American Wrap 05 September

Crypto exchange trading volume sees growth amid market decline
Ethereum underperforms Nvidia, Bitcoin, Meta, others on risk-adjusted returns amid declining investor interest
Bitcoin halving has failed to impact price, on-chain metrics highlight mixed signals
Bitcoin (BTC) is facing its longest post-halving delay to a new all-time high as it trades around $58K on Wednesday. Unlike previous times, several supply overhangs in the past months and strong interest rates environment have heavily weighed on Bitcoin's price.
CCData released its monthly report on Wednesday, revealing that centralized exchanges witnessed significant surges in spot and derivatives trading volumes. Meanwhile, the CME experienced a decline in derivatives trading volumes, particularly in its ETH options and futures volume.
Ethereum (ETH) is up 0.1% on Wednesday following increased outflows and declining trading volume across ETH products. This follows key data showing ETH's recent underperformance compared to other top assets.
Uniswap Labs fined by CFTC following allegations of offering illegal crypto derivative services
Uniswap Labs (UNI) received a $175,000 fine from the Commodity and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Wednesday after the regulator issued a filing and settling charge against the decentralized exchange.
Bitcoin: Will BTC continue its ongoing decline?
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $59,000 on Friday, but it has lost 7.5% this week so far after being rejected around the daily resistance of $65,000. The decline is supported by lower demand from the US spot Bitcoin ETFs, which registered a net outflow of $103.8 million, falling Bitcoin's Coinbase Premium Index, and a spike in Network Realized Profit/Loss.
