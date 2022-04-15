Bitcoin price could be showing early signs of a countertrend rally underway. Risky traders may want to get involved. Bitcoin price is always an entertaining asset to watch. It was mentioned earlier this week that the Bitcoin price would fall to the high $39,000, but asking for anything more would be a greed filled request.

Algorand price may look too good to be true to most traders as price is coming very close to invalidating last week's bullish trade setup. Speculation alone will never pay the bills, and the ALGO price is worth taking the risk. Algorand price is enticing analysts to go all-in as the digital token is looking very promising.

Crypto.com price could rally upwards of 10% to $0.46 if the technicals are correct. Crypto.com price has been a fun chart to trade amongst analysts and professional traders. Last month A 20% rally was captured, followed by a clear sell signal at $0.50 that was also documented.

